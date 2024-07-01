Some time ago Sega announced the return of several of its classic games to modern audiences. Among them the beloved title of Crazy Taxi that has been out of the spotlight for a long time. Now they shared a few more details about what we can expect for their new version.

An interview with Sega developers has just been published where they mention the new features they will add to Crazy Cab. This new version will be an online multiplayer title that will also take place in a huge open world. Once again, its streets will be inspired by the cities of the West Coast of the United States.

Its maps will continue with the madness characteristic of the series. Some team descriptions indicate that they want to make the streets feel like being in an amusement park. There will also be police chases that will surely add more to the fun.

Source: Sega

At the moment it is not known when we will be able to have Crazy Taxi back, But it’s clear that Sega is working very hard to do it justice. Perhaps in the near future they will reveal new news or at least give us a preview of this new installment. Did you play it at its most popular time?

What is Crazy Taxi about?

The games of Crazy Taxi They put us in the role of a driver of these vehicles with the objective of picking up and taking to their destination the greatest number of passengers possible. Doing it quickly gave you bonuses and you could also do some tricks along the way.

At the time it was one of Sega’s most successful titles, which led to several sequels and even to be imitated by games such as The Simpsons: Road Rage. However, its last release was in 2017 and it was also a mobile title that went somewhat unnoticed. Maybe this new game will be the one to bring him back into the spotlight.

