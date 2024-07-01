Former First Deputy Head of District Administration to be Convicted for Abuse in Bashkiria

In Bashkiria, investigators have completed the investigation of a criminal case against the former first deputy head of the Birsky District administration, who refused to recognize houses as unsafe and resettle residents, despite complaints. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The man is accused under Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abuse of official powers”). His case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

According to the investigation, from 2012 to 2019, the accused, despite repeated requests from residents of 13 apartment buildings, as well as independent expert opinions, did not take the necessary measures to resettle them. The official formally conducted inspections and, under the guise of a collegial opinion, made decisions on the absence of grounds for recognizing the buildings as emergency and subject to demolition. Later, experts confirmed that the property was already in an emergency condition.

Earlier, the Birobidzhan District Court sentenced the former mayor of the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region, Alexander Golovaty, to five years of probation for abuse of power.