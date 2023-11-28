.

.

Switching from petrol to electric is expensive today, as we know, but it would save Italian families 6,000 euros in 7 years if they focused on used vehicles.

The data seems crazy but it is actually credible: it comes from a study by Beuc, (European Association of Independent Consumers) which unites 34 organizations from 31 countries. According to the analysis, a second-hand battery-powered vehicle has much lower running costs than a used petrol car: no oil changes, clutches, brakes to be serviced (they wear out much less), radiator problems, injectors , catalysts, Fap and associates. Italian families, therefore, could save a lot by switching to used electric cars rather than buying a second-hand petrol car.

There’s just one problem: second-hand battery-powered cars don’t exist. At that time? The problem, as usual, is only Italian because abroad we are talking about an already important market, facilitated by the fact that used cars are easier to check: the remaining life of the battery can be discovered with a click. For the rest there can only be problems related to accidents.

In any case, between now and 2035, with the current electrification rates of the fleet, 33 million European families will be able to purchase electric cars on the second-hand market. But a new report from Transport & Environment (T&E), Europe’s independent environmental organisation, shows how these numbers could grow significantly if the leasing sector committed to decarbonising its fleets more quickly. Here is a possible turning point. According to this report, in fact, if the seven main multinationals in the sector completely electrified their fleets by 2028, and the remaining part of leasing did the same by 2030, we would reach 2035 with an offer of 51 million used BEVs, and 8 million of these cars would cost less than 10,000 euros. In Italy? All this would translate into having a total of 5.8 million electric cars available on the used market by 2035: 3.3 million more than in the base scenario. Not bad.

In fact, leasing companies have millions of cars in their belly which, after a rather short period of ownership (typically 36/48 months), are resold on the second-hand market. This means that every year around 4.6 million cars entering the EU’s used markets come from the leasing sector. Their fleets are therefore the primary basin from which this market is formed. A rapid leasing transition would provide millions of consumers and families with access to new, more affordable mobility.

The numbers in fact speak for themselves: in Europe 8 out of 10 citizens buy a second-hand car – today almost eight out of ten European citizens, when they have to buy a car, buy a second-hand vehicle. This percentage rises further among people with low-medium incomes (90%); but the propensity to turn to the second-hand market is high even among the highest income groups (62%). In our country the used car market is 3.5 times as large as that of new cars. Here is the key to possible savings.