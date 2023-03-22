Activision Publishing has announced that the 4v4 online multiplayer title Crash Team Rumble will be released on June 20, 2023 with a beta scheduled for April 20-24 for anyone who pre-orders the game. The title, just like the fourth installment of the series, is developed by Toys For Bob. The Crash Team Rumble Beta Early Access will feature five characters from the Crash universe and three arenas. Early Access Beta participants will be able to play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile. “We are very excited that fans will be able to experience Crash Team Rumble firsthand during April Beta Early Access,” said Toys For Bob Co-Studio Head Paul Yan. “We really appreciate the feedback from the community and will use this input to refine the game and have an amazing game experience on launch day. See you in the Beta!”.

In Crash Team Rumble, players can choose from a roster of friends and foes from the Crash universe, each filling one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically use the different roles to work together in order to be the first to collect the most Wumpa Fruit in their own drop zone, while simultaneously defending the opposing team’s drop zone. Relic powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which teammates can use to gain the upper hand during scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players from different consoles to team up and jump into the competition. It will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series for 29.99 euros for the standard and 39.99 for the deluxe, with 25 Battle Pass tiers unlocked instantly during Season 1, the Battle Pass Premium from Season 2 and the ” Proto Pack” digital, which includes a number of customization options for each hero and villain at launch and other items. Both editions grant players access to post-launch seasonal content.