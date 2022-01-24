Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Only material damage was the balance of a car crash happened last night in the western sector of the city of Los Mochis. The participating units are a Chevrolet Aveo sedan and a Nissan Xtrail station wagon.

The mishap occurred at the intersection of Centenario Boulevard and Zacatecas, in the vicinity of the Infonavit Groves.

According to data collected on the spot, the Aveo was circulating from north to south through the Zacatecas, and upon reaching the Centenario, it allegedly tried to turn east, just at the time the Nissan was heading west, which caused the collision.

After the crash, vehicular chaos was generated, so the units had to move after the arrival of the authorities to carry out the corresponding procedures and determine responsibilities. No injuries were reported.