In the electrical transitionit is evident that some sectors will win and others will lose importance. If renewables go beyond their limits, giving concrete results in the fight to reduce emissions and helping to avoid the damage of climate change, fuels derived from oil and methane will gradually lose their market share. Consequently, the words of the operators of these sectors are to be taken with the so-called ‘pliers’. The defense of their business translates into a series of doubts to which the supporters of renewables will in any case have to give answers.

Mariarosa Baroni, president of the NGV Italy consortium (operators in the production and distribution of methane and biomethane sectors), told the Quotidiano: “We carry on the principle of technological neutrality: a transition, to be fair, must not penalize citizens, therefore we need a mix of technologies that allows us to reduce CO2 emissions without forgetting that neither Italy nor Europe are major emitters . The biggest polluters in the world are called China and India. The timing and methods of the phase out risk displacing Italy in global competition. With this timeframe, our car manufacturers will simply move elsewhere. The truth is that we talk about electric as if it were a religion, no one says that in China, the market with the largest number of electric vehicles, almost all cars are powered by electricity produced by coal-fired power plants. We talk about renewables without mentioning our dependence on the Far East or, better, on China for rare earths and photovoltaic panels. A Tesla contains eight thousand batteries in its trunk and no one demands the life-cycle assessment from them or explains how the recycling and disposal of this huge mass of electric cells will be managed. It would take more pragmatism, more common sense“.

Ugo Brachetti Peretti, executive president of Italiana Petroli, added (again speaking to the Giornidiano): “The 2035 ban on new cars with internal combustion engines risks being ineffective if the goal is to contain emissions. Let’s look at the numbers: the car fleet is made up of about forty million vehicles. Less than one and a half million new ones will be sold this year, of which only sixty thousand are electric. If we really want to immediately reduce the CO2 emitted into the air, it will not be enough to sell new vehicles. As electric picks up, emissions from the existing fleet will need to be improved. It can be done by producing advanced biofuels, developing synthetic fuels or additives that make all vehicles emit fewer emissions. But if it is decided to ban combustion engines, industrial investments in these technologies, which have a return over long periods, are at risk. Self we really want to cut emissions we must also work on the most widespread technologies, fuels and combustion engine. Reminding us of one thing: that if the Old Continent has long begun to reduce polluting emissions, there are other areas of the world where growth is exponential and the legitimate need for mobility will be filled with hydrocarbons“.