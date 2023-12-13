The Emirates Environmental Action Group celebrated the fifth leg of its national campaign, “Clean Emirates,” which reached Ras Al Khaimah, and was implemented in the emirate in partnership with the Department of Public Services, with the participation of 526 men and women who were able to collect 3,000 kilograms of waste across a sprawling area of ​​3 square kilometers.

Habiba Al Marashi, founding member and chair of the Emirates Environment Working Group, noted the strong participation from the public and private sectors, academic institutions, students and families, highlighting the role of the Emirates Environment Working Group as a pioneer in environmental and educational activity in the UAE since 1991.

She said: “The Emirates Environment Working Group aims to mobilize the efforts of all segments of society, and bring people from diverse backgrounds together on a common platform to address sustainability issues on a global level.”

The campaign arrives in the Emirate of Ajman tomorrow, concluding its activities on December 16 in Dubai, and encourages society as a whole to actively participate and play a role in the collective effort to preserve the environment.