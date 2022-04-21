Those who grew up in the nineties surely enjoyed some of the video games of the Ninja Turtles. At that time they had very good beat em ups that could be enjoyed in the company of friends. With TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge the companies Dotemu Y Tribute Games They seek to make us relive those golden times of the heroic reptiles.

The title was announced from March 2021 and generated a lot of expectation among fans of the Ninja Turtles. Now Dotemu already shared a launch window of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge besides that it will have a physical version and other surprises.

We already have an idea of ​​when we could have TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge in our hands

Through their social networks, Dotemu answered a question that many had since the announcement of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. The long-awaited title will arrive sometime in the summer of 2022. Although there is no exact date, we could expect it anytime between June and September.

Along with the announcement of the launch window, there were a few more surprises. Shortly after it goes on sale, physical editions of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge For those interested. In USAthese will be in charge of Limited Run Games who are known for their excellent products.

Something that will surely excite fans of yesteryear, and who saw them in English, is the return of their voice actors. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will feature the talent of most of the actors who brought the movies to life. Ninja Turtleshis companions and the villains in the 1987 series. With the great absence of the original voice of shredderwho sadly passed away.

As if that were not enough, the game’s soundtrack, made up of Tee Lopes, will also be available for purchase in digital format. It seems that there is much to look forward to with the release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Let’s trust that Tribute Games Y Dotemu give us a great title that makes us remember our afternoons in the nineties. Do you expect it? Tell us in the comments.

