According to an alleged leak, Ubisoft would already be working on a new multiplayer title, which they describe as a ‘innovative and modern PvP battle arena game’.

According to the site exuterwould be developing under the code name ‘Project Q’and the first clues would have arrived at the end of last year with a leak of NVIDIA.

At that time Eurogamer reported its existence, however, they withdrew the database in question due to a claim of Ubisoft.

The filtration ensures that visually it is very similar to Overwatch either Knockout Cityand at the moment it has two game modes.

The first takes the mechanics of a battle royale under the name Showdownand contemplates the participation of four teams of two players.

The second is battle-zoneand the information ensures that it is a battle arena where two squads fight to get 100 points that are obtained by controlling areas of the map.

Apparently, each hero will have their own weapons and abilities, but they won’t be the classic pistols or machine guns, but rather fireworks, mallets and even packs of cards.

Ubisoft has not confirmed the existence of this project

Although Tom Hendersonwho collaborates in exuterclaimed to have seen a development version of Project Qthe study has not revealed if it is real, so it is best to take the information with reservation.

The comparison with Overwatch It allows us to get an idea of ​​what we could expect if everything is confirmed, but it is best to be patient until we have an official statement.

We’ll see if Ubisoft manages to give us a memorable title that can compete head-to-head or beat the title of ActivisionBlizzard.

Do you think that a new PvP battle arena style game will be able to position itself in the taste of gamers?