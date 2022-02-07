More than two years of pandemic. The coronavirus slows down the race in Italy, here’s how it goes in other countries around the world, with the latest updated data even if in many cases the bulletins close to the weekend are affected by the lower number of swabs carried out and a slowdown in communications:

GERMANY, the incidence is still growing: the bulletin released today by the Robert Koch Institute indicates that in the last 24 hours there have been 95,267 new infections (11,117,857 since the beginning of the pandemic) and another 49 deaths from complications related to the infection (118,766 in total). Today’s data on infections is down compared to the records of recent days, but over the weekend the number of tests carried out is always less. However, the weekly incidence of coronavirus infections continues to grow, exceeding 1,400 and reaching 1,426 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a new high. The active cases are approximately 2,857,000. Yesterday’s data spoke of 133,173 new infections in 24 hours and 41 deaths with an incidence equal to 1,400.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Monday, 78,318 new coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours and 61 deaths with an incidence of 1,176.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

SWITZERLAND, positive rate on the rise: in the last 72 hours, 68,619 new cases of coronavirus have been registered. The figures released today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) also speak of another 20 deaths, while 238 people were hospitalized. A week ago, the UFSP reported 89,453 cases, 26 deaths and 219 hospitalizations. With the results of 184,414 tests transmitted in the past 72 hours, the positivity rate is 37.2%, up from 34.7% last week. The reproduction rate, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 0.92. The Omicron variant accounts for 98.6% of cases.

FRANCE, the situation is improving: yesterday 155,439 new cases of Covid were reported (a week earlier there were 249,448) and 129 deaths, compared to the 241,049 infections in the bulletin on Friday and the 214,542 communicated on Saturday. Yesterday, Santé publique France confirmed the death of another 129 people from complications related to Covid-19 (more than 130,000 since the beginning of the pandemic), after the 355 confirmed on Friday (part of which dated back to the previous days) and the 172 on Saturday’s bulletin. Yesterday’s data spoke of 33,027 people hospitalized.

UNITED KINGDOM, the storm seems to be behind us: today’s bulletin reports 57,623 new cases of Covid-19 (almost 18 million since the beginning of the pandemic), after the 92,368 reported last Monday, as Sky News recalled. Another 45 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours (in total over 158,000), after the 51 of last Monday, again relating to people who tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days.

SPAIN, the spread of infections slows down: according to El Paìs, in Catalonia the rate of spread of the coronavirus is the lowest of the entire pandemic, with an Rt of 0.63. It means that 63 of every 100 people become infected and this is a figure below the 0.64 of April 29, 2020, immediately after the strict lockdown imposed at the end of the first wave. According to the Ministry of Health, 108,029 infections have been recorded in the last seven days, half of those of the previous week.

PORTUGAL, Omicron dominates: the number of infections remains high, but the pressure on hospitals has decreased. The incidence is over 2,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the country that was overwhelmed by Omicron despite the high vaccination rate with a total – according to Johns Hopkins University – of almost 3 million cases and more than 20,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. .

GREECE, deaths again above 100: today 18,855 new cases of Covid-19 were reported within 24 hours, compared to 10,985 reported yesterday (2,066,696 since the beginning of the pandemic), and another 109 deaths after 95 yesterday and 72 on Saturday (24,210 in total).

BULGARIA, in 24 hours a slight decrease in active cases: the least vaccinated European country recorded 2,181 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours (995,436 since the beginning of the pandemic) and another 42 deaths of Covid-19 patients (33,770 in total). The active cases, the local media reported today, are 259,523, 106 fewer than in the previous bulletin.

RUSSIA, the data on infections is down, but over 500,000 cases in three days: today’s bulletin reported by the Tass agency indicates 171,905 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours and another 609 deaths, compared to the peak of 180,071 infections and 661 deaths reported the previous day and of the 177,282 cases registered on Saturday. The official data speak of a total of 12,982,023 infections ascertained since the beginning of the pandemic with 336,023 deaths and the Tass notes that for the first time since January 10 there is a decrease in the data on daily infections compared to that communicated the previous day.

ISRAEL, serious forms declining after yesterday’s record: health authorities reported 52,600 new coronavirus cases ascertained yesterday (over 3.2 million since the beginning of the pandemic), while a total of 9,180 deaths from complications related to the infection, 20 registered yesterday. After the record number of 1,263 severe forms of Covid, the data reported today by the Ynet site speak of 2,812 Covid-19 patients hospitalized, 1,235 of whom with severe symptoms in a country where more than 660,000 people out of over nine million inhabitants have received also the fourth dose of an anti-Covid vaccine. The R index continues to decline and is at 0.84.

TURKEY, last Friday the record of infections: the cases confirmed this evening by the Ministry of Health and reported by the Anadolu agency are 96,514, ascertained within 24 hours, along with other 236 deaths. Yesterday’s data spoke of 87,934 infections and 201 deaths, compared to 98,715 cases reported on Saturday, when Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that he tested positive together with his wife Emine in a test for the coronvirus. The bulletin released on Saturday also mentioned 221 deaths, after a record of 111,157 infections were confirmed on Friday.

IRAN, more than 100 deaths in 24 hours, never so many in two months: today’s data from the Ministry of Health report another 104 deaths in the last 24 hours (132,934 since the beginning of the pandemic), never so many for 69 days according to the agency Tasnim . The bulletin also indicates 39,819 cases confirmed yesterday (6,619,000 in total).

USA, with Omicron exceeded 900,000 deaths: from January 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, Covid-19 is ‘responsible’ for more than 902,600 deaths in the United States, where there are over 76.5 million infections. In January, the increase in infections brought the number of people admitted to hospital due to the effects of Covid-19 to record levels.

BRAZIL, in a week more than 1.25 million infections: yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 59,737 new cases of coronavirus (over 26 million since the beginning of the pandemic) and another 391 deaths from complications related to the infection (more than 632,000 in total ), after the 197,442 infections and 1,308 deaths of the bulletin communicated on Saturday. According to CNN Brasil, between January 30 and February 5 the country reported more than 1.25 million infections.

CHINA, just over 100,000 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic: the health authorities of the Dragon, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and accused for managing the initial phase of the epidemic in Wuhan, reported today 45 new confirmed cases of local transmission of the coronavirus (three of which in Beijing, where the Winter Olympics are underway), 34 ‘imported’ cases and 51 related to asymptomatic patients, all ascertained on Sunday. Official data reported by the Xinhua agency, in the midst of strict management of the pandemic (the city of Baise, with 3.5 million inhabitants, is the last to be in lockdown), speak of a total of 106,419 confirmed infections (between those of local transmission and those ‘imported’) with 4,636 deaths in two years.

HONG KONG, record of new cases: the former British colony increasingly in the orbit of Beijing today reported 614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, seven of which ‘imported’, a new high – according to Hong Kong Free Press – after 342 confirmed yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Hong Kong, aligned with Beijing’s ‘zero-Covid’ strategy, there have been 16,022 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 213 deaths.

JAPAN, in Tokyo a record bulletin for a Monday: the capital, reported the NHK, has confirmed 12,211 new cases of coronavirus, an absolute maximum for the Monday bulletin. For the first time last week, more than 100,000 infections were confirmed across the country in 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Japan has confirmed over 3.3 million infections with more than 19,000 deaths.

INDIA, active cases are down: the Ministry of Health of the Asian giant, with a population of over 1.3 billion people, today reported 83,876 new cases of Covid-19 (42,272,014 since the beginning of the pandemic) and another 895 deaths (502,874 in total). The Times of India pointed out that active cases are decreasing, currently 1,108,938, while Ndtv highlights that it is the first time since January 6 that the threshold of 100,000 new cases in one day has not been exceeded in the country.

SOUTH KOREA, for three days more than 35,000 new cases every 24 hours: the data released this morning by the Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (Kdca) speak of 35,286 new cases of Covid-19 (1,044,963 since the beginning of the pandemic ) and it is the third consecutive day – underlined the Yonhap agency – that the bulletin exceeds 35,000 infections despite fewer tests being carried out over the weekend. The country, which had never had such worrying bulletins, also recorded another 13 deaths (6,886 in total).

AUSTRALIA, infections in decline: the country, which after almost two years reopens (from 21 February) to tourists who have completed the primary vaccination cycle with two doses of an anti-Covid vaccine, today reported about 23,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 46 deaths, as also reported by the Washington Post underline the drastic reduction in the number of infections after the peak a month ago, while the data relating to hospitalizations and intensive care patients are also decreasing. Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed with over 4,240 deaths.