Sinaloa.- The Covid-19 infections are unstoppable, stressed the Moreno councilor Roberto Rodríguez Lizárraga. He stressed that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has the authority to cancel Mazatlan Carnival if these figures do not go down. Just as it was done with the Culiacán Marathon.

Given the panorama that is experienced by the coronavirus, health should be privileged, above the economic issue. The mayor said that if Mazatlan is not at a green traffic light, is against the authorization of the carnival.

He added that he understands that businessmen and even some councilors who do want the party for the economic benefits, but the priority must be the health of the citizens.