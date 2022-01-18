There are 14,799 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 18, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 14,799 out of 93,572 tests, of which 20,014 molecular swabs and 73,558 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.82% (76.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,755,913.