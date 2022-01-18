In the State Duma called a list of little-known benefits available to different segments of the Russian population. Among them is the improvement of living conditions for families with two or more children, they recalled.

When selling old housing to buy a new one, such a family does not need to pay personal income tax, but there are some conditions for this. The State Duma also reminded about benefits for pensioners – for example, they may not pay property taxes. However, the exemption is granted for one piece of real estate of each type, for example, for an apartment.

In addition, pensioners, large families (including those with disabled children) and the disabled do not need to pay land tax for six acres. It is also noted that children under three years old (and those with many children up to 6 years old) are entitled to free medicines. The State Duma also reminded that Russians can receive a tax deduction.

Earlier it became known that the payment of personal income tax from the sale of recyclables in Russia can be canceled for individuals, this measure is stated in the new version of the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code.