The animated series of Tutor Hitman Reborntaken from the original work of Akira Amano (42 volumes, published in Italy by Star Comics) will return to the Italian television networks starting from the next August 18. The designated network is Italy 2, every Thursday at 16:00.

It is not yet clear whether the series will air in full (203 episodes) or if, as has happened in the past, the series will be discontinued after the first season – the second, although it was voiced by Yamato Videois still unpublished in Italy.

Tutor Hitman Reborn tells the story of Tsunayoshi Sawadaa spineless teenager in front of whom, one day, a baby-killer called Reborn who states that he claims the boy will become the new head of a powerful international mafia family. Over time, Reborn will train Tsuna to face the evil one Byakuranwho wishes to conquer the world.

Source: Italy 2