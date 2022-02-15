I am 7,407 the new infections from Coronavirus today, February 15, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 57 deaths have been recorded since yesterday, which includes some recovery of notifications. In the last 24 hours, 14,162 molecular swabs and 62,036 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 9.7%. The hospitalized are 1,878, 17 more since yesterday, 175 intensive care, 5 less since yesterday, and 9,388 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 3,222.

In detail, the cases and deaths in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,298 new cases and 8 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,033 new cases and 11 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 891 new cases and 8 deaths; ASL Roma 4: 390 new cases and 7 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 653 new cases and 9 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 891 new cases and 5 deaths.

In the provinces there are 2,251 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 586 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 1,033 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 209 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 423 new cases and 2 deaths.