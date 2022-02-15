Andrea Zenga and Rosalinda Cannavò they are more and more accomplices and in love enough to make their fans dream of a possible marriage proposal in a short time. The former gieffina herself convinces her followers of this great and ever-closer possibility.

The actress at the helm of the famous live shows of Chi Houseshowed a wonderful engagement ring received from her boyfriend. A love story that is making many social users dream who have been following the life of Rosalinda and Zenga for more than a year now.

Both former competitors of the Big Brother Vip, they fell in love within the four walls of the most spied house in Italy showing their first kisses and their first discussions. After about two years, the couple is experiencing their happy and carefree love that could soon turn into a marriage.

Rosalinda Cannavò shows the engagement ring

The first advances regarding the episode of Casa Chi reveal the gift that Zenga he gave with immense love to his companion Rosalinda. In fact, the latter is ready to show her beautiful engagement ring during the episode, triggering the many reactions of her fans.

Andrea Zenga has decided to surprise the well-known actress with a beautiful gift to celebrate their first year of love. It will be the couple who will reveal some unpublished details of this magical and unforgettable moment.

It is about ‘a real one with sixteen brilliant ‘ we read from the first rumors that emerged. A real gift given to Rosalinda during their romantic vacation in Florence. The choice of Andrea Zenga has sparked many suppositions and questions regarding a possible upcoming wedding. For now, neither Andrea nor Rosalinda have denied the many indiscretions and wishes of fans who would like to get married soon.