Italy fourth in the world today for new covid infections. And fifth for the number of deaths. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report from the World Health Organization. Our country is also third in Europe for both parameters. As the WHO reports, the decline in cases and deaths of Covid-19 continues globally, confirming a trend that began at the end of March. In the week from 11 to 17 April, over 5 million new infections are reported (-24% compared to the period 4-10 April) and over 18 thousand new deaths (-12%), for a total of over 500 million cases confirmed and over 6 million deaths registered on the planet since the beginning of the pandemic.

From 11 to 17 April, all WHO regions reported a reduction in infections and deaths. Trends that however “should be interpreted with caution – the Geneva agency repeats this week – because several countries are progressively changing their Covid test strategies, totaling fewer tests carried out, and therefore of cases detected”.

In the period under review, the largest number of new positives was recorded by the Republic of Korea (972.082, -33%), France (827.350, -11%), Germany (769.466, -25%), Italy (421.707, -6 %) and Japan (342,665 + 1%), while the May number of new deaths was reported by the United States (3,076, -9%), the Russian Federation (1,784, -11%), the Republic of Korea (1,671, -24 %), Germany (1,227, -27%) and Italy (944, -5%).

Looking at the European region, the new weekly cases have been decreasing for a month, with less than 2.8 million reports from 11 to 17 April (-25%). However – specifies the WHO – two countries recorded an increase in infections of over 20%: Kyrgyzstan (10 new cases vs 2, + 400%) and Andorra (381 vs 304, + 25%). The new deaths reported are also still decreasing, over 8,400 (-23%).

The highest number of new positives was reported by France (827,350, 1,272.1 per 100 thousand inhabitants, -11%), Germany (769,466, 925.2 / 100 thousand, -25%) and Italy (421,707, 707.1 / 100 thousand , -6%). The Russian Federation (1,784, 1.2 / 100 thousand, -11%), Germany (1.227, 1.5 / 100 thousand, -27%) and Italy (944, 1.6 / 100 thousand, -5%).