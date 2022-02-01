On the trend of covid in Italy, “one thing seems clear to me: we are moving towards a spring of rebirth. If the data continue to be confirmed, both the observational ones on the population and those deriving from the increasingly numerous studies on Omicron in particular, we will have to mitigate the measures, simplify everything, and regain more and more of the spaces of sociality. Civil society is ready and mature to continue to maintain the safeguards that are still needed. The Government seems to me to be absolutely available. “The director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the possibility that the state of emergency will end on 31 March. Vaia was among the first to open a new phase in managing the epidemic.

“On the other hand, I have always affirmed – added the director – that the Italian way of rational optimism, of graduality and of the measures to be taken according to the epidemic trend, together with vaccinations, has proved to be the most effective in the European panorama. “.

“I am therefore confident that once again the right decisions will be made to restore people’s will to live and a great boost to the recovery of the economy”, he concluded.