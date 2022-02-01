Former Miss Usa 2019 Cheslie Kryst took her own life by throwing herself from the roof of a building: what happened

A truly tragic event took place in the last few hours in Manhattan. The former miss USA of 2019 Cheslie Kryst she took her own life, throwing herself off the roof of a building. The investigators are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident and to understand the reason behind the terrible gesture.

A truly heartbreaking story that has shaken thousands of people, especially the show business characters. Many are now writing messages of condolence on social networks.

Cheslie Kryst was born on April 28, 1991. The father was of Polish descent, but had lived in the United States for a long time. The mother, on the other hand, was of African American descent.

The girl had managed to graduate in law and soon after he embarked on his career as a lawyer, starting to work in a well-known law firm in the city. But after participating in several competitions, she managed to become Miss Usa 2019.

The following year she embarked on her career as a TV presenter and also as an actress. He participated in the television series Empire and has also undertaken the management of Extra, for New York, a well-known television program. Thanks to this work he also had a nomination for an Emmy Award 2020.

The suicide of Cheslie Kryst and the reason behind her gesture

No one could have ever imagined that the girl, always sunny and smiling, he could never have made such a gesture. In fact, the agents are now at work to understand what happened.

The tragic death of this model and actress dates back to the day of Sunday 30 January. It would seem that she threw herself off the roof of a building she is in Manhattan. Now the agents have made it known that the girl left a farewell note, addressed to her mother.

Cheslie Kryst in turn left her father, the mother who also became Miss North Carolina Us when she was only a child. Also, he left 4 brothers Asa, Chandler, Jet and Brooklin.

Many people who knew her, shocked by her loss, decided to write a message on social media, to be able to remember it. His disappearance shocked everyone.