Coronavirus in Italy, the Rt index remains stable at 0.83 while the incidence is decreasing. These are underlined by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in the summary of the monitoring of the control room on the progress of the pandemic in the country. 4 regions at moderate risk, a further slight decrease in intensive care admissions was also recorded.

INCIDENCE DOWN, RT STABLE

“The weekly incidence at the national level is decreasing: 34 per 100 thousand inhabitants (September 1-7) against 37 per 100 thousand inhabitants (September 24-30), data from the Ministry of Health. The incidence is below the threshold weekly of 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants which can allow the control of transmission based on containment or on the identification of cases and the tracing of their contacts “, underlines the ISS in the summary.

“In the period 15 – 28 September, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.83 (range 0.81 – 0.86), below the epidemic threshold and stable compared to the previous week. the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (Rt 0.80 at September 28 versus Rt 0.80 at September 21) “, explains the report.

FOUR REGIONS AT MODERATE RISK

“There are 4 regions and autonomous provinces classified as moderate risk: Basilicata, Valle d’Aosta, autonomous province of Trento and autonomous province of Bolzano”, reports the summary of the report. The remaining 17 Regions are classified as low risk.



SLIGHT DECREASE IN OCCUPANCY INTENSIVE CARE

“The employment rate in intensive care is slightly down to 4.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide decreases to 4.9% (October 7)”, is highlighted in the report.

NEW CASES ASSOCIATED WITH DRIVE CHAINS DOWN

“The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is decreasing (5,903 compared to 7,070 cases in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly decreasing (33% versus 34% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (47% compared to 45%). The percentage of cases diagnosed through screening remains stable (21% against 21%) “, highlights the Higher Institute of Health report.



“INCREASE VACCINATIONS AND HAIR TRACKING”

“A higher vaccination coverage and the completion of vaccination cycles represent the main tools to prevent further recurrences of episodes of increased circulation of the virus supported by emerging variants”, it continues.