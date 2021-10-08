An elderly couple, on July 27 in Madrid. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

Public accounts are like a puzzle with infinite pieces. To complete the drawing it is necessary that all the elements fit together. It is an arduous task, but the older they are, the easier it is to adjust the puzzle. The General State Budgets include the largest expenditure in history, about 458,970 million euros. Among the thousands of items that make up the accounting framework, four stand out above the rest: spending for pensions, unemployment benefits, salaries for civil servants and interest payments on the debt account for practically half of the budget. 53.3%.

The scope of these items restricts the Government’s ability to act, which without European funds would have had little space to build accounts with a marked social accent. Furthermore, these items do not leave much room for maneuver due to legal restrictions – pensions are linked by law to price developments; to strong public pressure – limiting the salary of public employees or unemployment benefits always have a high political cost – and to external conditions – interest spending depends largely on the monetary policy of the European Central Bank, and unemployment it is subject to the business cycle.

The money reserved to pay the nine million pensioners will amount to 171,165 million euros next year, 37.3% of public spending. It is the item that contributes the most to the growth of the Budget. It will increase by almost 8,000 million euros compared to this year. Without this increase, budget spending would be lower than in 2021 and would leave the public accounts of 2022 without the bombastic title of being “the most expansive in history.”

The coalition government of the PSOE and United We Can approved at the beginning of summer a reform to guarantee the sustainability of Social Security that links pensions to the evolution of prices. The regulation is still in the parliamentary process, but it is expected to come into force on January 1, 2022. The reform imposes a revaluation of the benefits of retirees of around 2.3%, a rate equivalent to the average forecast inflation. for this year. Even so, Social Security spending will grow much more because retirees with the right to higher benefits enter the system for having contributed more. This circumstance has caused Social Security to accumulate large budget deficits since 2012.

Another of the chapters that requires more budgetary effort is that of civil servants. They will take about 20,000 million euros, almost 5% of the expense. The Government collects in the project of the public accounts an increase of 2% for public employees, despite the fact that the union organizations demanded a greater improvement due to the pull of inflation, which closed September at 4%. And it has called the largest public employment offer in history to rebuild the decimated workforce of public administrations.

Spending on unemployment also takes a good bite, 22,457 million euros, 5.2%. The strong exit from the crisis and the proper functioning of the ERTEs contribute to reducing this item by 10.2% next year.

Finally, the other large item that consumes the most resources from spending is that corresponding to interest on public debt: about 30,178 million euros, which represents 7%. The Treasury calculates that in 2022 it will have to pay less for this chapter despite the fact that the volume of debt continues to increase and is already above one trillion euros. It expects to benefit from the good financial climate in the markets thanks to the accommodative monetary policy of the ECB, which maintains rates at 0%, and since the outbreak of the pandemic crisis it has launched an asset purchase program to inject liquidity into the system .

Social services and social promotion, which include transfers for dependency assistance and other social subsidies, constitute, along with policies for access to housing, the items that are growing the most. It is in these, with more room to act, where the progressive Executive leaves its mark.