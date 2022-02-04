Covid in Italy, in today’s ISS report the data on the decline in the Rt index and incidence, but also that on hospitalizations and intensive care in decline. In addition, 3 high-risk, 3 moderate and 15 low-risk Regions and Autonomous Provinces were reported. New cases not associated with transmission chains are also falling.

DOWN RT AND INCIDENCE

“There is a decrease in the weekly incidence at the national level: 1.362 per 100 thousand inhabitants (January 28 – February 3) against 1.823 per 100 thousand inhabitants (January 21-27), data from the Ministry of Health”. This is underlined by the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with the main data of the control room monitoring.

“In the period 12-25 January, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.93, down compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold – reports the ISS – The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (Rt = 0.89 on January 25 versus Rt = 0.96 on January 18 “.

DOWN HOSPITALIZATION AND INTENSIVE CARE

Meanwhile, the employment rates of intensive care units and admissions in the medium area continue to decline. The first “is 14.8% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of February 3) against 16.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of January 27). The employment rate in medical areas at national level is 29, 5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of February 3) against 30.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of January 27) “.

THREE HIGH RISK REGIONS

“Three Regions and autonomous provinces are classified at high risk, due to the impossibility of evaluation due to the incompleteness of the data sent; 3 Regions are classified at Moderate risk. Among these, one Region has a high probability of progression at high risk. The remaining 15 Regions and autonomous provinces are classified as low risk “, highlights the report.

“Ten regions and autonomous provinces report at least a single resilience alert. One region reports multiple resilience alerts”, specifies the ISS.

CASES NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSMISSION CHAINS COME DOWN

“The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is decreasing (553,860 versus 652,401 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly decreasing (17% versus 18% last week). On the other hand, the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is stable (38% versus 38%) and also the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (45% versus 45%) “.