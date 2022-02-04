From Activision Blizzard’s financial results come further details on the situation within Blizzard in particular, with the confirmation of various games in development and an interesting remark regarding Diablo II Resurrectedwhich apparently achieved results from record for a remaster of the company.

Among the games in development clearly mentioned are obviously Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, but beyond that is the Warcraft Mobile which was reported earlier and also the new survival game based on an unprecedented universe that emerged in recent days through job advertisements. The latter is an unpublished intellectual property that seems to have been in development for 5 years already and on which Blizzard seems to be aiming decisively.

As we have seen, in the last quarter of the year World of Warcraft continued to perform rather well according to reports from Activision Blizzard, who spoke of considerable involvement from the community thanks to the fusion between the Classic and the modern, all along with the usual Hearthstone successes.

This leads to a further commitment in the field with new content for World of Warcraft in 2022 and a new Warcraft in the mobile space, but not only. As for the other games, Overwatch 2 continues its long development path as well as Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal. Note how Diablo 2 Resurrected from launch in September until the end of the year has sold more copies than any other remaster in an equivalent period of time, for Blizzard.