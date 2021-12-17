Covid in Italy, incidence in sharp increase in the country with 241 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. The national RT drops slightly to 1.13 while there are 18 regions and provinces at moderate risk, and 1 at high risk. These are the main data contained in the weekly ISS report, which also reports a strong increase in new cases not associated with transmission chains.

Read also

RT STABLE, BUT ABOVE EPIDEMIC THRESHOLD

The national Rt index slightly decreases, in the period November 24 – December 7 the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13. Last week it was 1.18, above the epidemic threshold anyway. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable, but still above the epidemic threshold (Rt 1.09 on December 7 versus Rt 1.07 on November 29. main data of the control room monitoring.