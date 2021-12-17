World oil quotes increased by more than 1% after the US Department of Energy published weekly data on the reserves of “black gold”. Oil reserves in the United States last week decreased by 4.58 million barrels – to 428.29 million barrels. The last meeting of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) also added optimism to the markets. Izvestia was investigating the situation.

Confidence in growth

In general, the energy market remains optimistic against the backdrop of confidence in the growth of the world economy and the policy of quantitative easing. Anton Usov, the head of the international practice of KPMG for rendering services to companies in the oil and gas sector, told Izvestia.

“In addition, given the emphasis on transformation, the industry is expected to experience a serious under-investment in the development of conventional hydrocarbons. I think that the level of support in the range of $ 70-80 per barrel is provided, ”Anton Usov is sure.

Olga Orlova, Head of Industry at the Institute of Oil and Gas Technologies, agrees with her colleague. According to her, bidders expect a revival of all world economies and therefore a trend is set for an increase in oil prices.

“As for reducing investments in the development of traditional energy sources, in fact, over the past couple of years, many promising projects have been stopped or paused. This means that production may start to decline. Obviously, this is also a factor in the growth of quotations, “added Olga Orlova.

She recalled that recently Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC announced the discovery of large (up to 1 billion barrels) hydrocarbon reserves. The field was discovered by an exploration well in Block 4 of Abu Dhabi, operated jointly with the Japanese company INPEX / JODCO.

Pandemic and prices

These factors inspire optimism in traders. However, there are some nuances that are not so obvious.

“ On the one hand, world economies are reviving, but on the other, the pandemic continues and the restrictions associated with it, although not so severe, remain. People have stopped traveling, that is, much less fuel is spent both in the transport services sector and in personal transport. Now this sector has suffered very badly, ”says Olga Orlova.

Ekaterina Kosareva, managing partner of the analytical agency WMT Consult, also believes that the new strain and the expansion of the circle of people who can become infected with the virus are badly affecting world oil prices.

“ Recently, there have been more frequent reports that children, even very small ones, up to a year, have begun to get sick. This means that the circle of people who can get sick is increasing. It used to be that children were asymptomatic or not infected at all, ”says the expert.

According to her, this factor may negatively affect the cost of oil in the future for several months.

Price forecast

“ According to our calculations, Brent may fall in price to $ 65 per barrel in the next two months. A week later – Catholic Christmas. Then New Year and Orthodox Christmas. It is during this period that there will most likely be some lull in the markets, which may lead to a gradual fall in oil prices. We do not predict a big fall, but a decline may occur in the range of $ 5 to $ 10 per barrel, “says Yekaterina Kosareva from WMT Consult.

Olga Orlova said that according to the estimates of the Institute of Oil and Gas Technologies, the level of $ 70-80 per barrel by the beginning of 2022 is quite real.

“Most likely, next year Brent oil quotes will stay around $ 75 per barrel,” Andrei Vernikov, head of the investment analysis and training department at Univer Capital, told Izvestia.

In general, based on the data of experts interviewed by Izvestia, the forecast for 2022 is $ 70-75 per barrel.

Andrei Vernikov believes that high prices are unprofitable for the authorities of the United States, China, India and other countries, and they have already agreed on joint commodity interventions.

“But the main factors, of course, will be the level of demand and the strengthening of the dollar. The strengthening of the dollar will occur due to the tightening of the US FRS policy. At the same time, the European Central Bank does not plan to tighten its policy next year. Demand is also questionable, as the latest data from China showed that the economy has lost momentum. The Chinese authorities are trying to give it an impetus again by increasing lending, but it is not known whether they will succeed, ”the expert says.

US policy

In his opinion, high gasoline prices are disadvantageous to the US government because they drive up the price of goods. Inflation worries ordinary Americans very much, which leads to a drop in the rating of President Biden and the Democratic Party.

“To bring down oil prices, US politicians can speed up the return of Iran’s oil to the world market or stimulate its own shale oil production. The last factor of uncertainty remains – this is the coronavirus. New strains hit transportation, in particular, aviation – the need for jet fuel is decreasing “ , – the expert noted.

Ekaterina Kosareva stressed that the virus can affect world oil prices only in a negative direction.