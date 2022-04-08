The Sars-CoV-2 reinfections show “growth this week. It is a phenomenon that now characterizes this part of the epidemic” Covid, dominated by the Omicron ‘family’. Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), reports the increase in the number of people who become infected with the virus again despite having an infection, in a video in which he comments on the main data of the monitoring on Covid -19. The graph shown by the expert highlights the growth observed in the trend of reinfections: if until the week before they were at 3.5%, now they seem to exceed 4%.

“The epidemic is improving slightly – says Brusaferro – The decreasing transmissibility continues to be above the epidemic threshold, but a slight reduction in the incidence is observed. and in particular interpersonal distancing, use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene, reducing the opportunities for contact and paying particular attention to gathering situations “, and” completing vaccination cycles and maintaining a high immune response through the dose recall “.

“This week – he explains – a decreasing trend in the number of new cases and the incidence during the week per 100 thousand inhabitants is 776 cases “. Even the transmissibility index Rt,” both in the case of hospitalizations and in the case of symptomatic patients, shows a decrease “.

“The European situation shows a progressive and slow trend towards the reduction of the circulation” of Sars-CoV-2 “in various countries”, continues the expert. Indeed, the curve appears to be “decreasing or slowing down” in some of these countries. “Looking at Italy and the regional picture, almost all the regions show a decrease, even if only initial. And only some regions still show a slight growth”.

THE MOST HIT BANDS – “The younger age groups, which characterized the growth of this last phase” of the Covid-19 epidemic, “are decreasing, especially the age groups between 10 and 19 and between 20 and 29 “, while” the older age groups “, over 50,” have a more limited circulation, but still slightly increasing “underlines the president of the Higher Institute of Health.

OMICRON 2 AND XE VARIANTS – “The sub-variant” Omicron 2 (Ba.2) “is becoming largely prevalent – it is the picture drawn on the variants in Italy – In the sequences loaded on the Icogen platform we also see some lineages that recombine Delta and Omicron and Omicron and Omicron, including the ‘hypothesis in the confirmation phase of a sub-lineage Xe. Preliminary studies suggest a modest growth advantage of Xe over Ba.2 “. The results of the ongoing flash survey will be available next week.