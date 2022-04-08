Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez, nor to the bench of Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

The reasons for the Colombian’s absence are not yet known.

This Friday, the expectation for the return of James Rodríguez to the courts, after the elimination of the Colombian National Team, remained in the minds of the fans.

Al Rayyan’s ’10’ midfielder did not even enter the list of substitutes for the Qatari team for the Asian Champions League duel against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.

The absence of James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez arriving to train in Qatar:

James, during a training.

Photo:

Screenshots, @alrayyanSC

Although there were doubts about the presence of James, given that in the continental tournament only three players from countries outside Asia can play per club, Very few expected that Rodríguez would not even enter the list of substitutes.

The reasons for his absence are not yet known.

Those interested in following Al Rayyan’s game can do so through Star+. The game starts at 12:15 pm, Colombian time.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #bench #Rayyan #Asian #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Carlos Alcaraz could face Djokovic in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.