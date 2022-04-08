James Rodríguez, nor to the bench of Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The reasons for the Colombian’s absence are not yet known.
April 08, 2022, 11:58 AM
This Friday, the expectation for the return of James Rodríguez to the courts, after the elimination of the Colombian National Team, remained in the minds of the fans.
Al Rayyan’s ’10’ midfielder did not even enter the list of substitutes for the Qatari team for the Asian Champions League duel against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.
The absence of James Rodriguez
Although there were doubts about the presence of James, given that in the continental tournament only three players from countries outside Asia can play per club, Very few expected that Rodríguez would not even enter the list of substitutes.
The reasons for his absence are not yet known.
Those interested in following Al Rayyan’s game can do so through Star+. The game starts at 12:15 pm, Colombian time.
SPORTS
