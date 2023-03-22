Covid hospitalizations down by 9.2% in the last week in Italy. After the slight rise in the survey of 14 March (+4.2) the indices are all negative again. This is what emerges from the survey of 21 March in the sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network, the Italian federation of healthcare and hospital companies.

Read also

In ordinary wards there is a 9% decrease in the number of hospitalizations ‘for Covid’, i.e. patients with respiratory failure or pneumonia, and the same percentage of cases ‘with Covid’, who arrived at the hospital for treatment of other pathologies and then resulted positive for the virus but not without respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. Patients have an average age of 71, 85% have been vaccinated for over six months and suffer from other pathologies. The numbers – Fiaso highlights – remain low and stable in intensive care, 86% of patients are hospitalized ‘due to Covid’. Patients have an average age of 78 and have been vaccinated for more than 6 months.

Finally, there are five new entries of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized with Sars Cov-2 infection in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network. None admitted to intensive care.