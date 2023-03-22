Mortgage | Interest rates continue to fluctuate wildly, Wednesday saw an extraordinary rise

The one-year euribor rose to 3.468 percent on Wednesday.

Home loans the violent daily fluctuation of reference interest rates continued on Wednesday. The one-year euribor was recorded at 3.468 percent on Wednesday. The interest rate increased by 0.146 percentage points from Tuesday. It is the eighth largest daily rise in the history of Euribor.

Interest rates have fluctuated exceptionally strongly on a daily basis for almost two weeks now.

The wave began with the collapse of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The authorities took over the bank, which was in liquidity difficulties, on Friday, March 10.

Last week, nervousness about banks spread to Europe, and especially to the Swiss bank Credit Suisse. As a result of the nervousness, the annual euribor saw a historically large daily decline. The interest rate fell on the 13th–14th. as much as 0.348 percentage points between March

On Sunday, Switzerland’s largest bank UBS bought Credit Suisse’s stock for around three billion euros.

Before the collapse of SVB, the market expected the one-year Euribor to soon rise above 4 percent. Now, a quick rise in the Euribor for the year is not expected. On Wednesday, the market expected the one-year Euribor to be around 3.44 percent six months from now. A year from now, the 12-month Euribor was expected to be around 3.25 percent.