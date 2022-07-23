There are 68,170 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, 23 July 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 116 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, 350,630 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 19.5%. Ordinary hospitalizations decreased, 87 fewer and 10,857 in total, while intensive care units occupied increased slightly, equal to 408, 3 more than yesterday.
DATA FROM THE REGIONS
LAZIO – There are 6,365 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,318 molecular swabs and 28,675 antigenic swabs were processed. The hospitalized are 1,095, 6 more since yesterday, 73 intensive care, 5 more, and 7,396 recovered in the last 24 hours. The ratio of positives to swabs is 19.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,023.
In detail, this is the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 810 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,372 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 841 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 295 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 5: there are 544 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 635 new cases and 1 death.
In the provinces there are 1,868 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 612 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Latina: there are 828 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Rieti: there are 212 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: 216 new cases and 2 deaths.
SARDINIA – There are 1,550 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 3 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours, a total of 7,666 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.
There are 13 patients admitted to intensive care units, 2 more than yesterday. The number of patients admitted to the medical area is 188 like yesterday. 39,918 cases in home isolation, 51 more than yesterday.
CALABRIA – There are 2,393 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,770 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 8,254 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There were 315 hospitalizations, 4 less than yesterday, while the intensive care units were 13, 2 less than yesterday.
