There are 68,170 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, 23 July 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 116 deaths.

Read also

In the last 24 hours, 350,630 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 19.5%. Ordinary hospitalizations decreased, 87 fewer and 10,857 in total, while intensive care units occupied increased slightly, equal to 408, 3 more than yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 6,365 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,318 molecular swabs and 28,675 antigenic swabs were processed. The hospitalized are 1,095, 6 more since yesterday, 73 intensive care, 5 more, and 7,396 recovered in the last 24 hours. The ratio of positives to swabs is 19.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,023.

In detail, this is the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 810 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,372 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 841 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 295 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 5: there are 544 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 635 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 1,868 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 612 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Latina: there are 828 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Rieti: there are 212 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: 216 new cases and 2 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 1,550 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 3 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours, a total of 7,666 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

There are 13 patients admitted to intensive care units, 2 more than yesterday. The number of patients admitted to the medical area is 188 like yesterday. 39,918 cases in home isolation, 51 more than yesterday.

CALABRIA – There are 2,393 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,770 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 8,254 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There were 315 hospitalizations, 4 less than yesterday, while the intensive care units were 13, 2 less than yesterday.