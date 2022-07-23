He named effective remedies for longing in his Telegram-channel famous Moscow priest and blogger Nikolai Babkin. First of all, he advised to realize that this is not forever.

“The priests are also sad and yearning. When I’m blue, I turn on Armstrong or Sinatra, or I go to drink coffee with my wife, ”Babkin shared. He noted that it is most difficult for a yearning person to admit that it could be worse, but it is worth at least trying to do it.

“Try to take your mind off the gloomy thoughts. For example, count the cars out the window until the emotions let go. They don’t last long unless you’re determined to fight them to the death. Allow yourself to yearn, and not flee in horror from gloomy thoughts, ”the priest wrote.

Babkin recalled the words of the Apostle Paul, who encouraged the despondent and dreary with hope: “As suffering increases, so does the consolation from the Lord.”

Earlier, Babkin recalled the sinfulness of wine. He called for the closure of pubs within walking distance of residential buildings, as well as limiting the sale of alcohol in supermarkets.