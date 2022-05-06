There are 43,947 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, 6 May 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 125 deaths.

There are 302,406 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, processed in the last 24 hours which bring the positivity rate to 14.5% (14.7% yesterday). Hospitalizations are down (-220 compared to yesterday for a total of 9,164) and intensive care (-6 since yesterday for a total of 363).

There are 16,726,990 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic while 1,146,385 are currently positive (-18,739). The healed touch the threshold of 15,416,301 (+62,978).

COVID DATA AND NUMBERS REGION BY REGION

VENETO – There are 4,464 new coronavirus infections today 6 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,694,104, while the currently positive ones are 62,341. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,500. In Veneto hospitals 534 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 20 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 112 positive patients. Yesterday 938 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY – There are 2,234 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, May 6, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on social media by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 2,234 out of 15,567 tests of which 2,542 molecular swabs and 13,025 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.35% (69.7% on the first diagnoses)”, Giani writes, adding that in Tuscany the vaccines administered are 8,907,685.

PUGLIA – There are 3,109 new coronavirus infections today 6 May 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 6 deaths. New positive cases were detected on 19,491 daily tests. The new cases by province: Province of Bari: 1,130 – Province of Bat: 182 – Province of Brindisi: 295 – Province of Foggia: 374 – Province of Lecce: 554 – Province of Taranto: 540 – Residents outside the region: 22 – Province in definition: 12. There are 96,108 people currently positive in Puglia, 525 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 26 in intensive care. Overall, 1,086,402 total cases in the Region since the beginning of the emergency, 10,675,988 tests performed, 981,957 people healed and 8,337 deaths.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 763 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 6 May 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 8 deaths. In detail, 196 new infections were detected on 3,738 molecular swabs with a positive percentage of 5.24%; in addition, 3,763 rapid antigenic tests were carried out, from which 567 cases (15.07%) were detected. People hospitalized in intensive care drop 7, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 160, announced the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

SARDINIA – There are 1,264 new coronavirus infections today 6 May 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 deaths. There are 9 patients admitted to intensive care units (same data as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 268 (-7). 26452 are the cases of home isolation (-325). The deceased are an 84-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man, residing in the province of Nuoro; a 75-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, resident respectively in the province of Oristano and in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.

VALLE D’AOSTA – Today, 6 May 2022, 86 new coronavirus infections are registered in Valle D’Aosta, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 107 recovered. No patient is hospitalized in intensive care and there are no deaths that since the beginning of the epidemic in the region have been 533. The current positives are 1421 of which 28 hospitalized.

CALABRIA – There are 1,589 new coronavirus infections today 6 May 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 5 deaths. The new infections were detected on 7,573 swabs carried out. The healed are +3,414. In total 2,528 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records -1,830 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 249) and, finally, -2 intensive care (for a total of 12).