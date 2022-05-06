Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz? That is the question. Which of the two Spanish tennis players do you think will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open? Take our poll and tell us who you think will face Djokovick in the semi-final of the tournament.

The Murcian will live today, around four in the afternoon, the third match of his still short career against Nadal. The first was on this same track, on his 18th birthday, and ended with a very simple victory for the player from Manacor, who only dropped three games; the second was in the semifinals of Indian Wells in California, two months ago, when Manacor also won, but with a set for Alcaraz