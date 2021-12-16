There are 26,109 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Thursday 16 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 123 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 718,281 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 3.6%. In intensive care 101 new entries in 24 hours, 917 in total. There are 29 more hospitalized with symptoms for a total of 7,338 people.

Since the beginning of the emergency, 5,308,180 people have been infected by Covid, while the victims are 135,301. In total, 4,854,949 healed, 13,704 in the last 24 hours. To date in Italy there are 317,930 Coronavirus positives, 12,277 more than yesterday.



THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 3,383 new infections from Coronavirus in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, Thursday 16 December 2021, with data from the Region. The table refers to another 22 deaths. There are 1,071 hospitalized in the Covid ordinary wards, while the intensive care units employed are 159. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Treviso at 791, Vicenza 664, Venice 605, Padua 540 and Verona at 511.

LOMBARDY – There are 5,304 new coronavirus infections today 16 December in Lombardy, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 20 deaths. New cases were identified on 162,728 swabs with a positive test ratio of 3.2%. From the data released by the Region, it emerges that the number of hospitalized in the wards (-4) has fallen to 1,185 and the patients in intensive care are 146 (+1). The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 34,668.

These are the cases province by province: Milan: 2,016 of which 811 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 321; Brescia: 533; Como: 331; Cremona: 168; Lecco: 119; Praise: 131; Mantua: 185; Monza and Brianza: 391; Pavia: 244; Sondrio: 84; Varese: 516.

LAZIO – There are 2,652 new coronavirus infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. Also recorded 12 other deaths. In Rome city there are 1,164 new cases. Today in Lazio “out of 22,168 molecular swabs and 30,785 antigenic swabs for a total of 52,953 swabs, there are 2,652 new positive cases (+765), 12 deaths (+1), 805 hospitalized (-21), 111 therapies intensive (stable) and +835 the healed. the ratio between positives and swabs is 5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,164 “, underlined the councilor for Health and Social and Health Integration of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato . Lazio “has the record of people tested: exceeding 5 million, in relation to the population it is the highest level of testing in Italy”, highlighted D’Amato.

TUSCANY – There are 1,222 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, December 16. 34,564 tests carried out, of which 12,617 molecular swabs and 21,947 rapid tests, with the rate of new positives at 3.54% (10.8% on the first diagnoses). Recorded 7 more deaths. Yesterday there were 1,036 new cases out of 34,737 tests of which 12,810 molecular swabs and 21,927 rapid tests, with the rate of new positives at 2.98% (9.9% on the first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram.

New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 291,590 (93% of total cases). The currently positive are 14,400 today, + 4.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 371 (stable compared to yesterday), of which 52 in intensive care (4 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 5 men and 2 women with an average age of 74.6 years.

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 371 (stable compared to yesterday), 52 in intensive care (4 more than yesterday, plus 8.3%). The average age of 1,222 new positives today is approximately 38 years (28% are under 20, 24% between 20 and 39, 28% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 3% have 80 years or older). A total of 291,590 people recovered (548 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 914 new coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. Also recorded 7 other deaths. On 8,990 molecular swabs 824 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 9.17%. In addition, 20,369 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 90 cases (0.44%) were detected. Even today the first contagion range is that of the under 19s, with over 20% of the new positives.

The total deaths amounted to 4,105, with the following territorial subdivision: 964 in Trieste, 2,062 in Udine, 743 in Pordenone and 336 in Gorizia. Following a check on the information systems, the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 was reduced by one case relating to the Province of Gorizia. The totally healed are 129,017, the clinically healed 331, while those in isolation are 7,813.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,007 new coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. There are also another 8 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 482,219 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 40,113 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made since yesterday is 5%. There are 8 deaths: one in Piacenza (an 88-year-old woman), two in the Modena area (both men, respectively 80 and 94 years old), two in the Ferrara area (a 79-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man), one in Ravenna (an 86-year-old woman), two in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 85-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man). No deaths in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna and Rimini. In total, there have been 13,961 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. These are the data provided by the Region relating to the progress of the epidemic.

APULIA – There are 596 new coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. There are also another 2 deaths. 24,441 tests carried out in one day, 6,114 people currently positive, 126 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 27 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 285,319 total cases have been recorded in the Region, 5,124,532 tests performed, 272,273 people healed and 6,932 those who died.

SARDINIA – There are 294 new infections from Coronavirus in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, Thursday 16 December 2021, with data from the Region. In the last 24 hours, 10,264 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. No other dead since yesterday.

There are 7 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. There are 118 patients hospitalized in the medical area, 9 more than yesterday. 3506 people in home isolation, 162 more than yesterday.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 52 new coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. There are also another 2 deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus since the beginning of the epidemic is 14,060. The current positives are 772 of which 752 in home isolation, 18 hospitalized and 2 in intensive care. The total number of healed is 12,801 units, + 88 compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 100,980, the swabs carried out are 322,203. With the 2 deaths recorded today, the number of people who died in the Aosta Valley tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the epidemic rose to 487.

BASILICATA – There are 128 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 1.124 the molecular swabs carried out. There are 41 healed or negativized Lucanians. Once again hospitalizations for Covid are increasing, they are 31 (+5): 10 in Potenza and 21, of which 1 in intensive care, in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,684 (+82). For the vaccination, 4,172 administrations were carried out yesterday, of which over 3,300 are third doses.

So far 441,332 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (79.8 percent of the total population residing in Basilicata, including under 12), 409,405 have completed the vaccination cycle (74 percent) and 107,357 are the third doses (19.4 per cent), for a total of 958,094 administrations carried out.

CAMPANIA – There are 1,770 new infections from Coronavirus in Campania according to today’s bulletin, Thursday 16 December 2021, with data from the Region. The table refers to another 8 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 39,914 tests were carried out, both molecular and antigenic.

In Campania there are 26 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 395 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

CALABRIA – There are 929 new coronavirus infections today 16 December in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. New cases were identified on 9,400 swabs performed. +409 people have recovered, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,536. The bulletin also records +517 currently positive, +513 in isolation, +2 hospitalized (for a total of 204) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 20).