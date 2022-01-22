I am 171,263 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 22, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 333 dead.

Hospitalizations are down, 19,442 with symptoms, 43 fewer since yesterday, and 1,676 in intensive care, 31 fewer since yesterday. Since yesterday, 148,756 have been newly healed. In the last 24 hours, 1,043,649 swabs were processed with a positivity index of 16.5%.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

TUSCANY – There are 12,190 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 22, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are also another 24 deaths. 5,032 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 7,158 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 653,343 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 1.9% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 3.1% and reached 466,622 (71.4% of total cases).

Today 21,879 molecular swabs and 52,994 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.3% were positive. On the other hand, 16,883 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 72.2% were positive. The current positives are today 178,714, -0.9% compared to yesterday.

The hospitalized are 1,475 (10 more than yesterday), of which 122 in intensive care (3 less). Today there are 24 new deaths: 13 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.2 years.

LAZIO – There are 14,821 new coronavirus infections today 22 January 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are other deaths. In Rome 7,488 positive cases.

“Today in Lazio out of 14,821 molecular swabs and 87,107 antigenic swabs for a total of 110,232 swabs, there are 14,821 new positive cases (-493), 13 deaths (-13), 1,945 hospitalized (-1), 206 people in intensive care (-1) and +7,081 those recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.4%. Cases in Rome city are 7,488. Today deaths, hospitalizations and the employment of therapies are decreasing intensive “reports the councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the bulletin at the end of the videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the pediatric hospital Bambino Jesus.

There are 264,627 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,945 are hospitalized, 206 in intensive care and 262,476 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 499,194 healed and 9,633 died out of a total of 773,454 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

PUGLIA – There are 7,902 new coronavirus infections today 22 January 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Cobvid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 11 deaths. The new infections were detected on 43,295 swabs.

New cases by province – Bari: 2,461; Bat: 863; Brindisi: 660; Foggia: 1,317; Lecce: 1,475; Taranto: 1,024; Residents outside the region: 70; Province in definition: 32. There are 143,357 people currently positive in Puglia, 699 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 69 in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases of positivity recorded in Puglia have been 534,537, 7,194,602 tests performed, 384,066 people healed and 7,114 deaths.

VENETO – There are 18,773 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 22 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 38 deaths have been registered, based on the comparison between today’s total in the regional bulletin and that indicated yesterday by the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health.

The number of covid patients admitted to hospital is decreasing. Patients in the non-critical area are 1,744 (-21), 189 people in intensive care (-14).