In Israel, 5,466 new coronavirus infections have been recorded: this is the highest number recorded since 23 September. The total number of infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 1,389,247. This was reported by the Israeli Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours there has been a new death bringing the death toll to 8,244. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients increased from 93 to 101.