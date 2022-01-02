Covid in Germany, German health authorities reported 12,515 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, 52.5% less than yesterday, according to the Robert Koch Institut. The incidence in the last seven days is 222.7 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. However, the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach last Wednesday acknowledged that there are difficulties in assessing the situation of the pandemic due to the “inaccuracy” of the data regarding the expansion of the Omicron variant in the country.