Cdp’s next choices, including confirmations and possible news

The appointments of some important investee companies are planned for next spring and the choices made by the Government with the New Year’s Eve session give an idea of ​​the probable direction that will be followed at the end of the mandate. At the helm of Invimit, Sgr real estate of the Treasury, have been confirmed the president Nuccio Altieri (considered in Lega share) and the CEO Giovanna Della Posta, with three new-entry in the other boxes of the BoD: the lawyer Carlo Cerami (from Pd area), the former Generali Raffaele Agrusti And Monica Scipione. Among the upcoming appointments there are those concerning the boards of important companies controlled by Cdp, such as Fincantieri, Snam and Italgas. As reported The newspaper, it is very probable that in these choices the continuity line is preferred, as already happened in the course of 2021 for the CDP itself, as well as for Ferrovie dello Stato and Rai. However, there is some uncertainty with respect to Fincantieri, mainly due to the 77 years of the current ad Giuseppe Bono, but also to political considerations due to the expressions of interest made in the cannons and torpedoes sector of Leonardo, Oto Melara And Wass. Bono’s fate is also linked to this junction, with Luigi Matarazzo, Fabio Gallia or Giuseppe Giordo as possible alternatives. In this particular “risk” of roles, Bono could happen to Giampiero Massolo in the role of president. The outcome of the match will also depend on any decision by Cdp to recapitalize Fincantieri to allow it to present a definitive offer, a choice that would favor the confirmation of the top couple.

Snam and Italgas: economic and green successes

The scenario concerning this is more linear Snam And Italgas, whose respective ad, Marco Alverà And Paolo Gallo, can boast both excellent economic results and a strong change in the direction of energy transition, which is being discussed a lot – and with good reasons – also in that mission of the reference shareholder, who is precisely Cdp. On the other hand, the picture of the presidencies of the aforementioned companies is more fluid, also due to a political scenario in fibrillation due to the busy agenda of 2022, obviously starting from the election of the Head of State.

Nexi: Paolo Bertoluzzo confirmed until 2024

Following the merger with Sia, too Nexi has entered the orbit of Cdp, which holds 17% and has the role of anchor investor. The CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo he is very firm at the helm of the company, being considered the pivot of successes. A further important appointment will be the renewal of the Board of Directors of General, which is not a public SpA, but which holds investments of 660 billion (of which approximately 9% in BTP). The Treasury will therefore have a say in the fate of Philippe Donnet and the Governance of the company.