There are 18,631 new coronavirus infections today 12 January in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, there have been 730,330 positive cases. The new cases were identified out of a total of 73,593 swabs performed in the last 24 hours: the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs made is therefore 25.3%. This is the data communicated to the Ministry of Health, to which 1,145 new cases registered in Piacenza and the province since yesterday must be added, which could not be uploaded due to a detection problem. The data will be recovered in the next few days. The overall total today would therefore be 19,776 cases.

Patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 148 (-4 compared to yesterday); the average age is 62.2 years. Of the total, 101 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 60.7 years), 68.2%, while 47 are vaccinated with a full cycle (average age 65.4 years). As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,187 (+21 compared to yesterday), average age 68.9 years. Compared to the 14,000 new cases registered yesterday, the infections today register a + 33%. The number of people hospitalized in Covid wards increased by 1%, those in intensive care units decreased by 2.6%.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered. All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/ At 3 pm a total of 8,901,036 doses were administered; out of the total 3,641,997 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle. The third doses already done are 1,732,214. The average age of new positives today is 38.3 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 4,182 new cases; followed by Modena (2,591), Reggio Emilia (2,272) and Parma (2,267); then Rimini (1,770), Ravenna (1,463), Ferrara (1,371), Cesena (1,202). Then Forlì (988), Imolese district (496) and finally Piacenza (29 cases reported, to which the 1,145 not yet registered will be added). These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. In the last 24 hours, 34,911 molecular swabs were performed, for a total of 7,611,025. In addition, there are also 38,682 rapid antigen tests. As for the total people healed, they are 5,048 more than yesterday and reach 473,197. The active cases, that is the actual patients, today are 242,685 (+13,564). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 240,350 (+13,546), 99% of the total active cases.

Unfortunately, there are 19 deaths: three in the province of Piacenza (two men aged 65 and 92, a woman aged 71), four in the province of Parma (a man aged 78 and three women aged 72, 84 and 85) , one in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 53-year-old woman), three in the province of Modena (two men of 84 and 92 and a woman of 84), two in the province of Ferrara (a man of 54 and a woman aged 53), three in the province of Ravenna (a man of 60 and two women of 76 and 86), three in the province of Rimini (two men of 65 and 66, a woman of 79). In total, there have been 14,448 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 4 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 19 in Parma (unchanged); 18 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 16 in Modena (unchanged); 30 in Bologna (unchanged); 10 in Imola (+2); 20 in Ferrara (unchanged); 11 in Ravenna (-3); 1 in Forlì (-1); 2 in Cesena (-2); 17 in Rimini (+1).

These are the cases of positivity in the area since the beginning of the epidemic, which refer not to the province of residence, but to the one in which the diagnosis was made: 39,592 in Piacenza (+29, in addition to the 1,145 new cases not yet registered), 56.463 in Parma (+2.267), 81.906 in Reggio Emilia (+2.272), 118.032 in Modena (+2.591), 148.837 in Bologna (+4.182), 22.575 in Imola (+496), 46.144 in Ferrara (+1.371 ), 64.919 in Ravenna (+1.463), 34.158 in Forlì (+988), 41.060 in Cesena (+1.202) and 76.644 in Rimini (+1.770). Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 7 cases have been eliminated: 6 positive for the antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab and 1 as judged not to Covid-19