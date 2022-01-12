Sony released the classification of the PS5 and PS4 games most downloaded from PlayStation Store during 2021, and also this time to command are the sportsmen, specifically FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22.

PS Store Ranking 2021, PS5 Games – USA

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet & Clank: Rift part Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

NBA 2K22, one of the available players

PS Store Ranking 2021, PS5 Games – Europe

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla





FIFA 22, an exultation after a goal

PS Store Ranking 2021, PS4 Games – USA

GTA V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11





Grand Theft Auto V, the three protagonists in an official artwork

PS Store Ranking 2021, PS4 Games – Europe

FIFA 22 GTA V Minecraft FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Call of Duty: Vanguard The Forest

We said that sportsmen are in charge, but it must be admitted that Call of Duty: Vanguard (here the review) has done very well, almost always finishing in second position, followed on PlayStation 5 from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

On the next-gen Sony console, Battlefield 2042 also made a name for itself, occupying the fifth position in both the American and European rankings despite the many controversies that have been overwhelming it for a few weeks now.

In general, these top 10 make it clear that even in 2021 it was above all the most popular brands that dictated the law, with very few surprises even in the rear, represented in this case by Kena: Bridge of Spirits and The Forest.