There are 2,528 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. The new cases were identified on 11,994 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,967 molecular and 6,027 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21%.

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), the average age is 66.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,150 (-2 compared to yesterday, -0.2%), average age 75.9 years. The average age of new positives today is 44.9 years.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 38,231 (-1,425). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 37,051 (-1,424), 97% of the total number of active cases.