Journalism Watch the popular Black Box live today – HS digital subscribers can watch the night of true stories from the National Theater from 7 p.m.

The editors and photographers of Helsingin Sanomat once again tell unique true stories on the theater stage. HS offers digital subscribers the opportunity to watch the broadcast on HS.fi.

Helsinki The messages seem popular Flight recorder live today, 7 p.m., Sunday. Digital subscribers can watch an evening of live journalism at the National Theater at HS.fi as well as in the HS application.

During the evening, HS editors and photographers will tell eight true stories that they have been preparing for a long time and that have not previously been published in any HS product.

Black box 17 journalists take the stage at the National Theater Anni Lassila, Jussi Lehmusvesi, Katriina Pajari, Heli Saavalainen, Sami Sillanpää, Tanja Vasama and Sonia Zaki as well as a graph Kaisa Rautaheimo. The presentation is hosted by a journalist Jaakko Lyytinen.

The show lasts about two and a half hours.

Black box can also come to watch on site at the National Theater. The final performances of the spring are today at Sunday at 2pm and 7pm, with some tickets still on sale for both. Tickets for sale Lippu.fi.

The black box has been seen by almost 6,000 viewers this spring. In addition to Helsinki, the performance has been held in Jyväskylä, Oulu, Tampere and Turku.

Flight recorder has toured Finland more extensively this spring than ever before. In addition to Helsinki, it has been seen in Jyväskylä, Oulu, Tampere and Turku, and there have been almost six thousand spectators.

“Living journalism is still something completely new in Finland. But it has been moving how enthusiastic everyone has been about the show and the audience has been full even in the new venues, ”says Esa Liljawhich is one Black box producers.

Again, the topics of the evening of live journalism will not be revealed in advance, because part of the charm of the performance is that the viewer will also delve into things that may not be very interested in principle.

“That’s what’s getting praise from the audience all the time. Thank you for pushing me to immerse myself in such a thing, which I would always jump over in my daily life, ”says Lilja.

One of the performers of the evening is journalist Sami Sillanpää, who made a long trip to the world for her performance.

Next fall Finland is touring Black box 18which sees new performers and topics again.

The autumn premiere will take place at the National Theater in Helsinki on October 11. The performance will be seen at the National Theater a total of six times.

In addition, there are performances at the Jyväskylä City Theater, the Oulu Theater, the Tampere Workers’ Theater and the Turku City Theater. The performance season runs until the beginning of December.

Tickets for the fall performances are already on sale. Tickets for sale Lippu.fiexcept to Oulu Ticketmaster.fi.