COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 6 OCTOBER 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 3,235

Deaths: 39

Buffers made: 301.773

Intensive care: -18

Positivity rate: 1.1%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 88,247

Total cases: 4,689,341

Deaths: 131.157

Healed: 4,469,937

In Italy today, Wednesday 6 October 2021, they were registered 3,235 new cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday 2,466 new infections and 50 deaths were reported. The data on new infections are based on 301,773 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 322,282): the rate of positivity is at1.1 percent, up from yesterday when it was 0.8%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive about Covid in Italy are 88,247 (-2.052). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 415 (-18). THE hospitalizations ordinary in the hospital, however, they are in total 2,872 (-96).

They have counted since the beginning of the pandemic 4,689,341 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 131.157, while the healed so far are 4,469,937.

