Patients with severe asthma have a greater risk of ending up in intensive care or dying from Covid-19 if previously hospitalized for this respiratory disease. He explains it a Scottish study published in ‘Lancet Respiratory Medicine’reported in an article published on Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

The national cohort study – reads the in-depth analysis – was conducted on adults in Scotland, aged 18 years or over, for a total of 4.421663 patients included in Eave II (Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid- 19), a Covid surveillance platform across Scotland, used to track and predict the epidemiology of the virus, inform on risk stratification assessment and study vaccine efficacy and safety. Study participants were followed from March 1, 2020 until the date of death or until the end of the follow-up (July 27, 2021).

Researchers assessed the risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 and the composite outcome represented by ICU hospitalization or Covid mortality in asthmatic adult subjects treated in the 2 years prior to the start of the study with two or more courses of steroids. oral, or hospitalized for asthma before March 2020. 12.7% of study participants reported an asthmatic condition diagnosed by a doctor (between March 2020 and July 2021). 7% of these had undergone Sars-CoV-2 infection, along with 12.3% of those hospitalized for Covid-19. Not only that: subjects with asthma were characterized by a higher risk of hospitalization for Covid than subjects without asthma. This association has also been documented in asthmatics undergoing one, two, three or more previous cycles of oral steroids within the previous 2 years. In addition, the researchers found an increased risk of emergency medicine admission for the virus or mortality in asthmatics compared to non-asthmatics. 4.1% of the participants reported being hospitalized in intensive care, while 3.1% died. Of these, 1,186 (98.3%) were due to the virus.

“All this – the researchers indicate – should translate into 160,910 asthmatic adults who have undergone two or more courses of oral steroids or who have undergone previous hospitalization for asthma in Scotland during the study period, to be given priority to vaccines. anti Covid-19 (1,930,920 in the whole UK). If we take into consideration only the subjects treated with two or more cycles of oral steroids in the previous 2 years, the estimate of asthmatic adults to be given priority to the vaccine booster dose is attests to 158,000 individuals in Scotland, a similar value to the estimated number (about 160,000) if both markers of history of asthma attack are used. ”

According to the authors of the study, adults with a history of asthma attack in the previous 24 months (defined by two or more oral steroid prescriptions or previous hospitalization for asthma) show an increased risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 and satisfaction of the composite outcome represented by the hospitalization in intensive care or by the fatal event, compared to non-asthmatic subjects. These results were used by the British Commission on Vaccines and Immunization for the latest anti-Covid vaccination campaign (dose booster), providing the rationale for the selection of asthma patients to be prioritized for this immunoprophylaxis intervention.

The complete article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/alla-scoperta-di/covid-e-asma-pazienti-piu-rischio-ma-vaccino-e-scudo-lo-studio.