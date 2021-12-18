Taggia – The mayor of Taggia (in the province of Imperia), Mario Conio, has closed schools of all levels, but also recreational centers, parks, sports fields and the municipal gym, due to the soaring increase in cases of Covid.

“In these last days the epidemiological situation of the province of Imperia and of our Municipality has dramatically worsened – explains the mayor -. Suffice it to say, that we have gone from 90 positive cases of last December 14, to 155 positive ones of these hours. Of these, around 30 are school-age children, a percentage not particularly alarming in itself, but which, in consideration of the upcoming Christmas holidays, with the increase in contacts in family units, deserves to be considered and contained “.