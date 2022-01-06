In the list of players, the Primavera players born by 31 December 2003, who tested negative by midnight of the day before the match, must also be considered.

The Council of the A League has approved the new rules relating to the impact of Covid-19 on the championship, regulating the cases of postponement of matches and management of positive cases within the team groups.

In essence, it is established that immediately clubs with one or more positive players must still play the match scheduled in the calendar if they have 13 players (including at least one goalkeeper) in the squads of the first team and the Primavera born by December 31st. 2003 negative to the tests within 24 of the previous day. If the club has this situation and does not appear on the field, article 53 of the Noif will apply. The four points in detail:

Cases of positivity – 1) If one or more players of the same team test positive for coronavirus, the match will be played according to the calendar of each competition, provided that the club in question has at least 13 players available, of which at least one goalkeeper, among those registered in the squads of the First. Primavera team and line-up born by December 31, 2003, tested negative by midnight of the day before the match.

Minimum number – 2) If the Club does not have the minimum number of players referred to in point 1), the League will decide accordingly

Sanctions – 3) If the club is able to dispose of the aforementioned minimum number of players and in any case the team is not present on the field, it will suffer the penalties provided for by Article 53 of the NOIF

Deadline – 4) Each club, for the purposes of applying the rules referred to in points 1, 2, 3, must notify the League of the documentation proving the positive results by midnight of the day before the day of the match.

