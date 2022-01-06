The operation of the Bijan Directorate, which reinforced the progress of the Giants Brigades, came in Shabwa governorate, amid a state of collapse and confusion in the ranks of the Houthi militia.

Operation Bijan

The brigades launched an attack from three axes to expel the Houthis, who have occupied the Bijan district for months, and the Giants brigades regained control of the Harib junction, which links the governorates of Shabwa and Ma’rib.

The Southern Giants Brigades advanced in the Bayhan district, west of Shabwa, from two axes, amid the intensification of battles with the Houthi militia.

Then, the Southern Giants Brigades took control of the Hajar al-Sada and al-Ghamis areas, in the Bayhan district, after the Houthis were expelled from it.

The forces of the Southern Giants Brigades regained control of the Harib junction, which links the governorates of Shabwa and Ma’rib.

The Sky News Arabia correspondent confirmed that citizens stormed the headquarters of the 19th Brigade in Baihan, after the Houthis fled from it.

Great progress for the alliance

On Wednesday, the Giants Brigades liberated the camp of the 163rd Infantry Brigade in the Bayhan axis, and purified the Al-Saleem and Al-Safra areas in the Shabwa governorate, inflicting heavy losses on the Houthi militias in equipment and lives, in addition to seizing a large number of heavy weapons, and destroying a number of mechanisms and military equipment.

The coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen also announced the implementation of 12 operations targeting the Houthi militia in Marib during the past hours.

A statement by the coalition said that the strikes resulted in casualties of more than seventy terrorist elements, in addition to the destruction of nine military vehicles.

The coalition also announced the implementation of 37 operations against the militias in Shabwa, during the past 24 hours, noting that the operations resulted in human losses of more than 190 terrorist elements.