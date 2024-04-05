The covid bulletin remains weekly. The meetings of the control room, however, will be held every 4 weeks and no longer every 2. This is provided for in the circular from the Ministry of Health signed by the general director of Prevention, Francesco Vaia, and the general director of Health Planning, Americo Cicchetti.

In light of the current epidemiological picture of Sars-CoV-2 infection in Italy, “which for several weeks has shown an incidence of new cases identified and reported consistently below 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and decreasing and a low impact on hospitals, with a very low and decreasing bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care, following the proposal from the Control Room of March 22nd, the frequency of the meetings of the same Control Room is further modified from fortnightly to every 4 weeks. The analysis of the data and the production of the related reports will continue to be carried out on a weekly basis”, we read.

The latest bulletin

Covid infections still decreasing in Italy, deaths slightly increasing. In the week between 28 March and 3 April, 505 new positive cases were recorded, with a variation of -16.3% compared to the previous week (603), and 21 deaths with a variation of +5% compared to the previous week (20 ), reports the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

95,940 swabs were carried out, with a variation of -20.3% compared to the previous week (120,436). The positivity rate is 0.5%, unchanged from the previous week (0.5%).