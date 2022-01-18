Hospitalizations for covid-19 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the state of Paraná favored an increase in the incidence of multidrug-resistant bacteria in patients, as well as an increase in the consumption of antibiotics in health institutions. This was the conclusion of a study carried out by professionals from the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) and published in Journal of Hospital Infection, reference in articles on epidemiology and antimicrobial resistance.

The researchers found that in 2020 there was an increase in the incidence of a bacterium called Acinetobacter baumannii resistant to broad-spectrum antibiotics, so-called “carbapenems”, in infections related to invasive devices. Data were obtained from the analysis of information from the database of the Hospital Infection Notification Online System (SONIH), made available by the Paraná State Health Department (SESA-PR), and from the notification database. of covid-19 available on the Ministry of Health website.

The study Analysis of trends in carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria and antimicrobial consumption in the post-Covid-19 era: an extra challenge for healthcare institutions, in free translation, was carried out in Paraná and analyzed aggregated data from 99 hospitals in the state, which reported 11,248 infections associated with invasive devices, such as mechanical ventilators, catheters and tubes, in 243,631 patients admitted to an adult ICU between January 2019 and December 2019. 2020. .

According to infectious disease specialist Viviane Maria de Carvalho Hessel Dias, a researcher at PUCPR, the study is an alert for hospital infection control programs and for managing the use of antimicrobials in health institutions, since the occurrence of contamination by multidrug-resistant bacteria can impact in patient survival.

