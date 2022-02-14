“If there are one and a half million” over 50 “people who are not vaccinated” against covid “who will try to get infected as much as possible from tomorrow, thinking that they will finally have this Green pass rag, I’m a little worried”. The epidemiologist confesses Stefania Salmaso to ‘Agorà’ on Rai 3, commenting on certain street protests on the eve of the entry into force of the Super Green pass obligation at work. The expert of the Italian Association of Epidemiology says she is “disheartened” in the face of some “disproportionate reactions”, sometimes incomprehensible “and” absurd “.

“Everyone invokes the Constitution, when” however “the Constitution says in article 32 – recalls Salmaso – that if there is a rule of law that affects your personal health, you must respect it”. Many “speak without even knowing what they are talking about”, observes the epidemiologist, insisting on the importance of dialogue and communication: “We need to understand what these people consider a lese majesty. I understand that among many there may be different opinions, however – he warned – if we are a community, we make decisions together and try to adhere to the decisions taken “.

“On such a large population – explains Salmaso – there may be people who disagree, especially at a time when there have been many contradictory messages” on the vaccine. But “proposing vaccination is the key that has made us breathe so far – she remembers – I have always been in favor of the push to get vaccinated with active calls, with verification of what are the real obstacles, especially for the elderly, but this obviously it is too difficult for a health service so weakened by everything we have had to undergo. The impositions, the rules, as much as one might think they are forms of coercion, carry with them an important message – specifies the expert – because the citizen normal thinks ‘if there is even a law that forces me to do something, it means that that thing is important’. therefore there is no more risk “. Once again, therefore, “communication becomes fundamental, increasingly if the rules are raised”, avoiding “communications which then become instrumental to other purposes”.